”Her death destroyed me”

Singer Anitta will honor the Queen of Suffering Marília Mendonça, who died after a plane crash on the 5th, at the Latin Grammy

Anitta (28) will pay another beautiful tribute to Marília Mendonça (1995 – 2021).

The singer said that she will sing for the sertaneja in her presentation at the Latin Grammy, which takes place next Thursday, the 18th.

Rainha da Sofrência died on November 5th, after a plane crash on her way to a concert in the city of Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais.

“Marília’s death destroyed me. So much so that it made me question and doubt many things I believe in. The death of a 26-year-old girl, a mother who left an orphaned 2-year-old son, is very difficult to accept”, vented to the newspaper Los Angeles Times, from United States.

The tribute will also feature the presence of Caetano Veloso (79).

Anitta remembers what she told Marília Mendonça the day before the accident

Anitta was moved when she recalled the conversation she had with Marília Mendonça on Thursday, 04, the day before the death of the backwoodswoman. “Yesterday I told you I love you. YESTERDAY. After, once again, you cheered me up and put me up there without fear ’cause you know what a badass you are. My God. I can’t believe this. happened. Why this accident, my God???? I’m not reacting”, declared

