Home office: Portugal sets rules to balance professional and personal life; see what changes – economics

LISBON – In Portugal, employers are prohibited from contacting their employees who are in home office After hours, with some exceptions. The determination is part of a package of laws passed on Friday, 12, in an effort to promote a work-life balance in this era of burgeoning remote work – triggered by the pandemic of coronavirus – and to attract “digital nomads” from all over the world.

The new rules, which impose fines on violators, are applied to companies with more than 10 employees.

Portugal has also mandated that employers pay employees for expenses related to remote work, such as electricity or internet, and that employees and their superiors meet in person every two months to avoid isolation, according to the Associated Press. The laws also state that, in jobs where remote work is possible, parents can choose to work from home, without prior agreement, when they have children under the age of eight.

Ana Mendes Godinho, Portugal’s Minister of Labour, said at the technology conference Web Summit, in Lisbon, that this is a “crucial moment” to establish new rules. The pandemic “has accelerated the need to regulate what needs to be regulated,” she said, according to Euronews.

But not all the proposed amendments were approved by lawmakers. The legal right to turn off cell phones and computers after working hours, called the “right to disconnect”, has not received final approval from lawmakers.

Employment rates in Portugal returned to pre-pandemic levels and, in July, the country reached the highest number of people employed since 1998, according to official figures. However, until mid-year, 80% of new jobs were considered “precarious”, with short-term contracts or service provision.

the efforts of Socialist Party of Portugal, which is in power to regulate the new reality of telecommuting, accelerated by the pandemic, is emerging as other countries are also considering initiatives to improve the balance between work and personal life.

THE Spain it’s the Japan have recently revealed plans to try out a four-day workweek. An innovative study in Iceland found a four-day workweek to be an “overwhelming success” in both employee satisfaction and productivity.

Other countries see telecommuting as an opportunity to attract mobile digital workers – and earn more revenue. In mid-2020, Barbados launched a program that allowed visitors to stay for up to a year on the Caribbean island without a visa. Now Barbados may have some competition.

“We consider Portugal one of the best places in the world for these digital nomads and remote workers; we want to attract them to Portugal,” said the Minister of Labour.

WHAT CHANGES IN REMOTE WORK IN PORTUGAL