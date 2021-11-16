How a Podcast Made a Scientist Become a Kidney Donor to Increase ‘Black Participation in Research’ | Look how nice it is

Scientist Norbert Tavares heads the unicellular biology program of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the company of Mark Zuckerbeg, owner of Facebook, Priscilla Chan, physician and philanthropist.

This Tuesday (16), he’s going to donate his kidney to a person he doesn’t know because of a podcast, told the scientist to People magazine. “[A ideia] came when I was listening to an episode about bone marrow donation. It was an interesting idea, it seemed simple, so I signed up. And on another podcast, I heard about the National Kidney Registry.”

89-year-old man becomes a Doctor of Physics after 20 years of studies and overcoming a serious illness

9-year-old girl calls emergency and saves family by unlocking cell phone with father’s face

He joined the program as an “unassigned donor”, which means he will make the kidney “available” for donation to anyone who needs it and is in line. “This makes the system work better and faster, and more combinations can occur,” he explains.

The scientist decided to make his action public to encourage black people to be organ donors and participants in scientific research. He says blacks are afraid to participate in polls and donations because of a “history of errors and omissions.”

“The need is great, but the participation of black people in research is still very low. This has an impact on the development of drugs and therapies that really work in people like me.”

“We don’t have a good understanding of how race and ancestry influence disease and treatment development because we don’t have enough data on people with underrepresented races and ancestry,” he says.

After the decision was made, the scientist faced another obstacle: finding out how, after all, he became a donor in the United States. He needed help from some national associations to understand the process.

Between the registration, the exams and the actual donation, he had to wait a few months. Tavares says that this period was the most harrowing because of the doubts that arise, even when you think the decision has already been made.

“The reward is knowing I’ve done something good in my life. I feel like I’ve done good things in my life, but here’s one more important thing that can really help save someone,” he says.

One of the concerns of parents and some of their friends was that a family member might need a kidney. But he said they understood his love of research and the cause he championed.