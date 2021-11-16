How does ICMS affect fuel prices in Brazil?

The Brazilian states announced that they will freeze the ICMS rate on fuels for the next 90 days, in an attempt to contain skyrocketing diesel and gasoline prices.

See also: Notary publics release notarization online; know how to do

The ICMS levied on fuels has become a key political battle, with President Jair Bolsonaro blaming the increase in ICMS for prices at the pump – a tax that is set and collected by state governments.

The dispute reached Congress, with the Chamber approving a bill that changes the way the tax is calculated, establishing a fixed amount per liter as opposed to the existing variable model.

The decision could be an attempt to buy time and prevent the bill from moving forward in the Senate. Any changes in ICMS rates could have a severe effect on the state’s finances, as the tax represents around 85 percent of their total income.

On the other hand, fuel prices are becoming a popularity reducer for politicians, as a liter of gasoline exceeds R$7 in most states.

According to official data, fuel has risen 45 percent over the past 12 months, being a key factor in the overall rise in inflation.

IPCA

The IPCA jumped 1.25 percent in October, the highest for the month since 2002 – when Brazil struggled with the uncertainty of that year’s election, which would bring a center-left government to power for the first time. The October result raises the 12-month inflation rate to a staggering 10.67%.

The results were worse than market expectations. According to Reuters, the forecast among analysts was 1.05 percent.

Fuel prices were the main force pushing October inflation up, with a 3.21 percent increase last month. In the last 12 months, fuel has become 45% more expensive in Brazil.

High-income families are starting to feel the sting of inflation – which initially punished poor families even harder, with food and energy prices soaring.

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, noted that the successive increases in fuel prices “will affect the country’s economic activity”, but stressed that changing Petrobras’ pricing policy is not the solution.