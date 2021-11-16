How European Qualifiers work and which teams are at risk | Scoreboard

At European Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup they will have reinforced doses of drama, with the right to major teams threatened with not going to Qatar. The most worrying picture is that of the European champion Italy, who tripped in Northern Ireland and, after missing out on the 2018 World Cup, he will have to go through the repechage again, which takes place in March of next year. For geographical reasons, the competition is held in a different format from the rest of the continents and with a new and more complicated playoff system.

Black Friday April: Subscribe to #PLACAR digital in the app for only R$ 6.90/month. Don’t miss it!

With many federations (55) to few seats (13), Uefa divides competitors into five groups of five and five groups of six. The regulation provides that, within the brackets, all selections face each other in turn and return and the group champion qualify directly for the Worlds. The ten runners-up play a play-off with two key Nations League champions who are not classified by the qualifiers.

The recap, which is usually full of drama and tension, will have a new format: divided by drawing lots, to be held on the 26th, in three groups of four teams, with “play-offs” (semi-finals and finals) in single games . The six best runners-up play the semifinal at home. In other words, to be in the Qatar Cup, participants will have to win the two games they play.

Are already guaranteed in the recap: Portugal, Sweden, Italy, Russia, Poland, Northern Macedonia, Austria, Wales, Scotland and the Czech Republic. Finland or Ukraine are fighting for the penultimate spot and Norway, Turkey and the Netherlands are fighting for the last.

The draw can put Italy and Portugal in the same bracket, which would represent the absence of at least one of them in the Cup. According to the current score, it is already known that Portugal, Scotland, Italy and Russia will make their semifinals at home. Northern Macedonia and Austria will certainly be visitors. Sweden, Poland, Wales and the Czech Republic are still fighting for the remaining spots.

The Netherlands, which like Italy did not qualify for the last World Cup, will face Norway in the last match. The Dutch national team, therefore, has chances to have their passport stamped, depending on the next stage or even saying goodbye to the objective. The closing of the first round takes place next Tuesday, 16. The duels are broadcast in Brazil on cable channels TNT and Space, and on the streaming platform Estádio TNT.