How Grupo Fleury is creating “the biggest healthcare marketplace” in Brazil

Few sectors have gone through such intense transformations in recent years as healthcare. Robotic surgeries, high-precision examinations and increasingly sophisticated medications have opened up new perspectives for doctors and patients.

With the pandemic, technological innovations gained even more speed. The digital environment – ​​and the various possibilities it brings – has become an ally as effective as it is indispensable.

In line with the new reality, Grupo Fleury launched in September last year the startup Saúde iD, a digital platform that allows consultations via telemedicine, purchase of exams, discounts on medicines and even the purchase of surgeries, in addition to many other services.

“We are, above all, a platform whose main objective is to unite users with providers, and make them have a successful interaction”, says Hans Lenk, CEO of Saúde iD.

In the following interview, Lenk details the solutions offered by the platform, reveals what the plans are going forward, and analyzes the new challenges facing the healthcare sector in the post-pandemic.

How did the idea for the Saúde iD platform come about?

In 2017, we began evaluating business models for Fleury to expand its operations. In 2018, Fleury purchased SantéCorp, a company specializing in healthcare management solutions. In parallel, we mapped the best in the world to eventually adapt the strategy to the Brazilian reality. In early 2020, the pandemic came and we started our telemedicine product, which was already the initial step for the platform. In September 2020, we launched Saúde iD and quickly became one of the main players in Brazil in telemedicine.

What is the volume of telemedicine consultations today?

We currently make between 40,000 and 60,000 calls per month. The point is not just volume. Our NPS (Net Promoter Score, an indicator that measures the level of customer satisfaction) is above 80, which is fantastic for the healthcare area. The resolvability rate is above 90% – that is, I solve the patient’s case without having to go to the hospital or the physical office. This creates a phenomenal experience for the user, because he was seen by a doctor in the comfort of his own home.

What is the practical effect of numbers like these on the health care system?

With efficient telemedicine, we help to relieve the burden on the health system, as the user would possibly go to the emergency room, whether public or private. This, however, is just one of the fronts of the Saúde iD platform. There are many others. Is iD Saúde a telemedicine company? No, but we do have telemedicine. Is it a marketplace? No, but we have a marketplace. We are, above all, a platform whose main objective is to unite users with providers, and make them have a successful interaction, in a true “win-win” relationship. That’s our mission.

What solutions does the platform offer?

Our marketplace has three main business verticals. One of them is consultation, either at the Digital Pronto Service or in person. The second vertical is to offer exams at a competitive price and with quality. The third point is low complexity procedures and high outcome predictability, such as gallbladder surgery, varicose veins, some types of hernias and eyes, among others.

The idea, therefore, is that the user finds different types of services and products in the same place?

The platform is intended to be a safe place for the person to do all the coordination of their health journey. From the data I have, including consultation history, use of medications and use of the health system, I can, with the help of technology, have an accurate picture of the user and identify their needs. If a person needs something in terms of health, he will certainly find what he wants inside the platform.

Does the platform maintain partnerships with other companies?

Yes, with several of them. The success of Saúde iD depends on partnerships with several companies. We signed an agreement with AIG, which will allow the company’s policyholders to access our Digital Emergency Service. We also signed a partnership with Smiles, which will start offering iD Saúde products to its customers.

What audience does the platform hope to reach?

The account is as follows: only 25% of the population in Brazil has a health insurance plan, that is, I am talking about the other 75%. It is a market estimated at between R$70 billion and R$100 billion. The segment, obviously, brings many challenges. For some Brazilians, downloading an app on a cell phone can be tricky, as often the device or connection doesn’t even support a heavy application. For me to engage this person, I need to be very efficient. That’s what we’re looking for. In addition to our mission to increase access to healthcare for those who do not have a health plan, we are also an alternative for the segment of the population that has a health plan, but needs to spend out of pocket, whether for network or co-restriction reasons. -participation.

How does the platform generate revenue?

Think about the Free Market. We work with the same logic, the same business model. Saúde iD is a platform paid for a transaction fee. In this sense, we don’t charge anything for coordinating the user’s journey.

Does the platform maintain partnerships with pharmacy chains?

Yes, we have a partnership with ePharma and with Pague Menos. In addition to selling medicines at discounts, we launched the service within the Pague Menos pharmacies. For this, we use portable devices developed by the Israeli company TytoCare that allow the performance of physical exams, such as cardiac and pulmonary auscultation and evaluation of the throat and ear, among others. The Pague Menos user goes to the pharmacy and, in an exclusive box, is able to take the exams. This is what we call amplified telemedicine.

Extended telemedicine seems to offer countless possibilities.

Yes. We intend, for example, to launch containers to spread the concept of extended telemedicine to public areas. We also plan to offer the service to small and medium-sized companies that cannot afford a full-time doctor in the company. Like TytoCare devices, all of this becomes possible.

Did the pandemic accelerate the digital transformation of healthcare in Brazil?

For sure. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve seen an impressive number of startups in the healthcare industry. I estimate that today there are more than a thousand companies dedicated to this line of business. The pandemic confirmed several hypotheses. One of them is that Brazilians appreciate the practicality of technology. You are currently seeing consumption across platforms and marketplaces grow quarter after quarter. With telemedicine it’s the same thing. It is a continuous and sustainable evolution.

