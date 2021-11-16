How is it possible to become a member of Nubank? Know how it works

Expanding the business and opening new horizons, Nubank will be making available fintech shares on the Stock Exchange until December 10th. To streamline its project, Nubank developed NuSócios and has already filed a request with the Real Estate Securities Commission – CVM for authorization to be able to trade the BDRs (certificates that represent the shares).

Through NuSócios, fintech will make available up to R$ 22.9 million in shares for your customers for free. Each customer will be entitled to one BDR, which corresponds to 1/6 of a Nu Holdings class A common share. Class A shares entitle holders to one vote at meetings and shareholders. At registrations of customers started on the last 9th of November.

How to become a member of Nubank

The criteria established by Nubank are relatively customer-oriented. Thus, to register and be awarded a quota, you must be an active client on the platform. The account cannot be blocked and it is also not accepted that the customer has debts with the company.

Furthermore, it is necessary for the person to have performed an operation within a period of 30 days prior to registration. Roles will be awarded in registration order. The shares granted can only be traded after 12 months of granting.

Thus, within this period, Nubank clients who purchased their shares will be able to familiarize themselves with the stock market.

How to register

To register, you must access your Nubank application or website, go to the “Learn More” option in the description highlighted on the screen. Then click on “I want”. Some videos will open explaining how it works.

At the end of the tutorial, click on “I want to participate in NuSócios” and login to Nubank. Your registration will require some registration data which, in the end, will be completed with the sending of an email to you. BDR certificates will be awarded until the limit established by fintech expires.