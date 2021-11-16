How Marvel’s New Movie Mythology Works

Director Chloé Zhao changed a lot how Eternals and Deviant work in her feature.

Before the premiere of Eternos, there was much speculation about how these ancient beings would be introduced into the Marvel Cinematographic Universe. After all, its origins are far from simple in comics and translating this into an accessible language for the general public would be a great challenge. With that in mind, Chloé Zhao, who directed the new Marvel film, decided to bring her own interpretation of this complex mythology. But after all, How does the mythology of the Eternals, Deviant and Celestials work in the new Marvel movie?

How did the Eternals and Deviant appear in the comics?

In the comics, the origin of the Eternals has a confusing relationship with genetic engineering that doesn’t exist in the movies. At first, all Eternals and Deviant were prehistoric humans who underwent intentional mutations at the hands of a group of Celestials.

Gammenon the Collector, separated the first specimens. Tiamut the Communicator began to oversee his colleagues’ genetic manipulation processes. From the original group, Ziran the Tester, began carrying out experiments that resulted in the repulsive Deviants, the new species scientifically called homo descendus. Finally, updating your colleague’s design, Nezzar the Calculator, made his changes that resulted in a perfect species: the Eternals, Homo Immortalis.

Finally, the Eternals were returned to Earth, together with the Deviants, with the mission of protect the Celestials, their machine and correct an excessive genetic drift, which they have done for millennia without significantly interfering with the life of the planet.

How did the Eternals and Deviant appear in the movies?

The basis established by the comics was lightly used to build the explanation seen in cinemas, which took a lot of science fiction notions to justify its creation.

What are Celestials on the MCU?

In MCU, the celestials are a force of the universe to ensure the maintenance of Entropy — concept of thermodynamics that explains that, after the Big Bang, the universe continued to slowly expand. Over the millennia, new galaxies need to emerge, while very old systems need to be extinguished, keeping the balance in the universe. Regulating this balance are the Celestials and, in the case of the Solar System, arishem the judge.

He decided to create auxiliary life forms to automate the natural cycle of the universe. After all, for a Celestial to concentrate enough energy to generate a new star, it must spend a long period of time hibernating in a planet’s core, absorbing vital energy from its inhabitants. And to ensure that this process took place without interruption, the due.

What are Deviants on the MCU?

You deviants they are beings created with the potential to evolve. Its main function is to attack and control the planet’s biggest predators so that intelligent life can persist. However, they were so efficient in their work that, after a series of disorderly evolutions, the Deviant began to become the dominant predators of their planets. So Arishem needed to revise his design to ensure that the original mission was fulfilled.

What are Eternals in the MCU?

Thus were born the eternal, synthetic beings lacking the ability to grow or evolve in any way. They are closer to robots or automatons than to a human and they definitely do not share ancestors with other species. They have unique super powers and their mission is to fight deviants to ensure efficient Awakening of a Celestial. Whenever a Celestial manages to emerge, destroying the host planet, its memories are erased, stored in a mother ship and the Eternals, without their memories, are sent on a new mission.

The differences between the Eternals in the movies and in the comics

The main difference between the Eternals in the movies and in the comics is that, in Chloé Zhao’s creation, they are not living beings in fact. Eternals are synthetic creatures, created by the thousands in a star factory, not the result of a painstaking process of evolution.

In the stories of Jack Kirby, there were even Eternals and Deviant created from species from other planets, with their own characteristics. The main objective of the Celestials, in the comics, was to promote evolution on different planets. Therefore, they created their own Eternals and returned millennia later to judge their advance.

Another considerable change concerns the powers of each hero. In the original, they all share pretty much the same powers. In the film, on the other hand, each Eternal was linked to a skill, which ensures that they are masters at what they do. Makkari, for example, is faster than anyone else, while in the comics he’s just another character capable of running at high speeds.

In any case, the Eternals have always been an ever-changing comic book character. Each author responsible for a new era of heroes brought a new interpretation to their mythology and this was no different with the arrival of the team at the MCU. It remains to be seen whether the news brought by Chloé Zhao managed to please.

What did you think of the changes? Be sure to comment!

