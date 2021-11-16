How to control candy cravings? – 11/15/2021

Initially understanding that there is no compulsion for sweets, but a preference for sweets as a search for pleasure and well-being.

It seems controversial, but first it is necessary to understand what a compulsion is, as it is a term that is often misused, even among health professionals. Not every episode of binge eating is a compulsion, but it can be classified as overeating or disordered eating.

Think that you ate a whole bar of chocolate and, right after that, you decide to eat a bowl full of frozen rice that was in the fridge, and rice is not even your favorite food. In this case, we are talking about binge eating, that is, an episode in which there is no uncontrolled intake of non-specific foods that are of your choice. It can be with any food, usually associated with a feeling of loss of control, and there is neither desire nor pleasure in eating. This act of eating is usually followed by a feeling of guilt, failure and often disgust.

Selecting foods and giving preference to those that are more palatable (sweets, fast-food, ultra-processed foods), in most cases, it is an act of exaggerated eating, in which the body seeks some source of pleasure through food.

What happens is that many times, when we eat these foods, we are not paying attention and the amounts end up being disproportionate to what is needed to reach satiety. In general, the act of overeating exists in the first place when we make some severe dietary restriction, as in the case of those who want to lose weight very quickly. These people, for being long periods without eating, end up overdoing it at some point and this is not necessarily a binge eating, but an act of giving to the body everything that was deprived throughout the day.

In other cases, the exaggerations occur for emotional reasons and so we have emotional eating, which is related to unresolved psychological issues. Sometimes it is a difficult relationship at work or even in marriage. In other cases, it may be the lack of knowing how to take a stand in the face of life’s problems. In this way, the body can go after food as a strategy to relieve the stress of what has not been resolved emotionally and, therefore, in these cases, self-knowledge can help to deal with these situations.

The point is that the exaggeration of sweets is related to the brain thinking of sweets as the first strategy to alleviate a problem, since sweets trigger the release of dopamine, which is the well-being hormone. In fact, dopamine is released when we hug someone, have good conversations, have sex or when you watch videos of puppies on the internet. But for some people, the brain first remembers candy as a form of pleasure.

That’s why trying to hold your will by force usually doesn’t work, as the brain will create ways for you to go after the candy. This is not necessarily a sugar addiction or a craving, but just a preference that your body has found to give you pleasure.

The solution lies in creating new routes to the brain. Sometimes the simple act of drinking water can work, in other more specific cases it is important to show yourself that there are other sources of pleasure and that sweets are not your only way to feel good. Physical activity, crochet, dancing, listening to music, talking to someone you love, sleeping, taking a shower, walking the dog can already be ways to give pleasure to the body and, thus, over time, the body learns that sweets it is not the only way to achieve well-being.

Speaking of physiological strategies, consuming bitter foods like cinnamon teas, cloves, increasing your consumption of fruit and fiber can help with the palate that is used to the search for sweets. So in this way it is possible to improve the physiological part, but also the emotional part.

If the increased consumption of fruits, fiber, teas and cinnamon does not improve and the exaggerations continue, then self-knowledge and therapy can help you understand why this search for pleasure and what emotion must be resolved to stop this excessive consumption. Don’t forget that every emotion you assume doesn’t turn into food.