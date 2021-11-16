Huawei must circumvent sanctions and outsource releases to another company

Those who believed that the end of the Trump government would mean the resumption of a friendship between the United States and Huawei were mistaken.

Joe Biden did not back down on the sanctions imposed by the previous administration, and thanks to this the Chinese remains unable to make contracts with chip maker TSMC, buy 5G modems from Qualcomm, or even use Google’s Android.

This led her to sell Honor, which now, as an independent company, has access to these features and has even launched smartphones with Play Store, Gmail, and other Google apps. Closer eyes note that even product design follows a lot of what Huawei develops, but sells only in strategic Asian markets.

(Image: Disclosure/Huawei)

Friendship should bear good fruit

To survive in this disputed market field, Huawei is said to be looking to license its product design to another company: PTAC, a state-controlled Chinese agency that already sells some cell phones there.

It would be through PTAC that Huawei would have access to TSMC semiconductors, Qualcomm’s most powerful chips, and Android code. While this may not change the company’s complicated position in the sales market at all, the move would be strategic to keep the engineering sectors, for example, updated and able to deal with new technologies, in case the embargoes are ever lifted.

In addition, licensing would be a way for Huawei to continue to prove its competence to operate in the market. Currently, PTAC already sells cell phones from the Nova series, and soon — if the partnership is confirmed — it will have devices with its own name to market.

According to the source consulted by Bloomberg, the expectation with the agreement would be to sell 30 million smartphones within the next year. It was unclear whether with this move Huawei will reduce efforts aimed at HarmonyOS and AppGallery. But it’s likely not, as their own cellphones — like the future Mate 50 — will continue to demand these alternative software to come to life.

Source: Bloomberg