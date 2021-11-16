Hundreds of victims in scorpion invasion after storm in Egypt

A violent storm of rain, lightning and hail hit one of the driest cities in Egypt, which led to an invasion of venomous snakes and scorpions in the streets and homes with hundreds of people attacked and at least three deaths.

More than 500 people suffered venomous scorpion stings in the Egyptian city of Aswan, according to a statement issued by the local government amid a wave of storms and floods that affected several provinces, prompting the venomous species to leave their natural habitats.

Egypt’s state-run newspaper Al-Ahram reported that three people died from the stings of venomous scorpions after the storms, citing Ministry of Health statements. .

Dust storms and torrential rains tore down trees and several houses collapsed in parts of Aswan. Television and internet signals were interrupted and there was a lack of light. The local government decided to suspend classes at schools in the region this weekend due to the storm.

محافظة #أسوان عاشت ليلة عاصفة، سقطت فيها أمطار غزيرة و بَرَد وشهدت برق ورعد رهيب وأكثر من 100 حالة للدغار يرة و بَرَد وشهدت برق ورعد رهيب وأكثر من 100 حالة للدغ ا عقا رَي وث عا#مصر #طقس_ العالم #Egypt 🇪🇬 #Aswan pic.twitter.com/oflNme5Dst — طقس_العالم ⚡️ (@Arab_Storms) November 13, 2021

“Climate change” is behind the severe weather wave in the southern provinces of Egypt, according to Mahmoud Shaheen, director of the Egyptian Meteorological Authority’s Center for Weather Analysis and Forecasting. According to the Egyptian meteorologist, the changes caused “some extreme and violent phenomena” and highlighted that the hail that fell in Aswan is a very rare phenomenon for the region, which is characteristically hot and dry throughout the year.

The unprecedented storm, in the words of the local government, has left a balance of serious damage and human loss that is still being counted, Ahmed Salah, a local lawmaker, said in a press interview.

#AMAY| Bad weather hits Aswan, destroying homes and causing scorpions to sting over 500 peoplehttps://t.co/b3YWCJO9U4 pic.twitter.com/04EhT88pfP — Egypt Independent (@EgyIndependent) November 14, 2021

Many Aswan residents told the Mada Masr newspaper that scorpions and snakes, driven from their natural habitats by storms, had bitten people in several villages across the province. They now fear new infestations and that bite cases will increase as accumulated rainwater continues to trickle down from the mountains.

The population demands more serum for snakes and scorpions to be provided to hospitals. Ibrahim Othman, who accompanied a relative who was bitten by a scorpion to Aswan University Hospital, said he had seen about 80 people with similar injuries arrive at the emergency room in less than an hour while their relative was receiving treatment.

More than 3,000 doses of scorpion serum have been distributed to hospitals and health facilities in Aswan, Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said.

Othman said injuries caused by scorpions and snakes occur after heavy rains or sandstorms, mostly in the vicinity of mountains, as extreme weather forces scorpions and snakes to move to nearby residential areas.

Two Aswan residents agreed, adding that they anticipated the threat of injury as rainwater that fell from the mountains seeped into villages in three Aswan regions along the banks of the Nile.

Aswan governor’s media office director Mohamed Hassan reported that the government pumped and drained water accumulated in the streets and repaired street lamps and antenna cables. There was also the removal of cars that were crushed by falling trees and the reopening of treatment plants to supply drinking water.