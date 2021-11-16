‘I felt her presence’ · TV News

Maraisa was moved to replace Marília Mendonça (1995-2021) in a show in the city of Lorena, in the interior of São Paulo. This Monday (15), Maiara’s sister commented on the responsibility of performing in her friend’s place: “I felt her presence”.

“It was a tremendous challenge for us! The first show we ‘covered’ for our Lila [Marília]! The responsibility was huge! But when we step on that stage, we feel the energy of these people who are so in love with her!” wrote the singer in an Instagram post.

In the report, Maraisa highlighted the audience’s reception with the replacement, as the show was initially by Marília Mendonça: “The smiles, screams and looks proved to us that we are capable of making, not just one, but every night, special and unforgettable! And we could feel, stronger than ever, her presence there, in each look and in each tear!”.

“Gratitude Lorena (SP), for welcoming us and, through this love, making us feel stronger and braver to face this challenge! You were amazing! It was wonderful! Thank you to everyone who showed their love!”, added the singer.

Marília Mendonça died aged 26 on November 5 after suffering a plane accident in the city of Caratinga (MG). His uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, producer Henrique Ribeiro, pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Júnior and co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana also died.

Check out the publication: