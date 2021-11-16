I received Emergency Aid, will I receive Brazil Aid? Understand | Economy

This is because a large part of the beneficiaries of Emergency Aid will not be covered by Aid Brazil.

Those who received Emergency Assistance will not, therefore, be immediately covered by Brazil Assistance.

And who will receive the Brazil Aid?

This month, Auxílio Brasil will be paid to the approximately 14.6 million people who were part of Bolsa Família. By December, the government promises to add another 2.4 million beneficiaries to the list – people already registered in the Cadastro Único and who were on the waiting list for Bolsa Família are part of that list.

If the registration has been updated for less than 2 years and there has been no change of address, income or other family information, it is not necessary to carry out a new update.

For those who are not in the Cadastro Único yet, the way to receive the benefit is to look for the Cras in your city and register. The government must select new beneficiaries every month. It is important to remember, however, that there is no deadline for the benefit to be granted, nor a guarantee that this will happen.

If you already had Bolsa Família: Brazil Aid will be paid automatically

If you are on CadÚnico, but did not receive Bolsa Família: go to the reserve list, and may receive Emergency Assistance in the future, if it meets the program’s rules

If you are not on CadÚnico: you need to get a Cras for registration, with no guarantee of receiving

Auxílio Brasil: what is known about the new social program

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, in October 34.4 million families were assisted by Emergency Aid. From this audience, 25 million are not part of the Bolsa Família audience (these are workers who registered by digital means or who are part of the Cadastro Único).

The Bolsa Família reaches 14.6 million families in total. With Auxílio Brasil, the government will serve this entire group, in addition to adding 2.4 million by December, totaling 17 million benefited families.

Even though these 2.4 million exclusively reach public workers from the Cadastro Único and the digital media who received Emergency Aid, more than 22 million families are expected to stop receiving monthly aid from the government as of November.