‘I was jealous’ · TV News

Judah (Thiago Rodrigues) will assume his biggest mistake and will tell Benjamin (Marcus Bessa) why everyone lied about José (Juliano Laham) having died in the past in Genesis. The Hebrew will reveal that the young man was actually sold to a slave trader. “We were jealous of him”, will recognize the Israeli in Record’s biblical novel.

Tamar’s husband (Juliana Xavier) will open the game with the youngest from Israel (Petrônio Gontijo) on this Thursday (18). By then, Joseph will have told his brothers that he survived the storm in the desert and became governor of Egypt.

On the way back to Canaan, the rest of the children of Israel will be afraid of how they will tell the truth to the patriarch. Benjamin, however, will be furious at the manipulation of relatives. He’s the only one who doesn’t know that Joseph didn’t die.

“What was that what José said when we met? That you sold him to Egypt… What is this story?”, will question the character played by Marcus Bessa.

The men will be in shock, and Simeão (Igor Cotrim) will try to work around the situation: “You’ll know when we get to Canaan”, he will reply. But the young man will refuse to listen to his executioner brother. Over the protest of the group, Rúben will answer: “That’s exactly what you heard. We sold José as a slave to a merchant”, the older man will explain, without grace.

Benjamin’s shock

With teary eyes, the boy will ask what were the reasons that led the brothers to commit such atrocity. “Because we were jealous of him. His father loved him more than the rest of us,” Judah will explain.

“How were you capable of such a thing?”, counters Raquel’s son (Giselle Tigre), nervous. Simeon will also intervene: “But it’s true! His father loved Joseph more than us,” the resentful man will remember.

Afraid of Israel, the brothers will barbs among themselves about who was to blame for the tragedy with Joseph and will have to tell the truth to the patriarch. Judah, however, will close the discussion with a decision.

“Enough! Everyone here is guilty. All of us. It’s time for us to assume what we did. I’ll tell the father everything myself”, will assume the character played by Thiago Rodrigues.

