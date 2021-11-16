IBM claims to have created quantum chip that defies power of common computers – Link

IBM plans to build a quantum computer with more than 1,000 qubits by the end of 2023

IBM announced this Sunday, the 14th, that it has created a quantum chip able to process complex information and surpass the potential of traditional computers. The information was initially released by the website axios.

The new chip, named eagle, reaches 127 qubits (or quantum bits), according to IBM. In classical computing, used by today’s PCs and smartphones, any and all information is stored or processed in the form of bits, which can be represented by 0 or 1. But, in quantum theory, the so-called qubits can assume numerous states between 0 and 1, in a phenomenon called superposition. This exponentially increases the amount of information that can be processed. While a pair of traditional bits expresses one type of information at a time, two quantum bits express four states at the same time – 300 qubits expresses a number of states greater than the number of atoms in the universe.

“We see Eagle as a step towards a technological revolution in the history of computing. As quantum processors scale, each additional qubit doubles the amount of memory space needed to run algorithms,” IBM said in a statement. “We hope to see quantum computers bring real world benefits in all areas as this increase in complexity takes us beyond the abilities of traditional computers.”

In September 2019, with a 53-qubit chip, Google achieved “quantum supremacy”, when one of its quantum computers performed a mathematical operation impossible to be done, in reasonable time, by a classical machine, which operates in the binary system. . In March 2018, Google had announced the creation of a 72-qubit processor, but its instability caused the company to backtrack to a chip with fewer qubits.

Despite having announced the processor with 127 qubits, IBM did not demonstrate an operation performed with the new chip. The company disagrees with the concept of quantum supremacy: for it, a laboratory experiment, with no practical function in real life, cannot be considered a status of supremacy. IBM says it plans to build a quantum computer with more than 1,000 qubits by the end of 2023.

Future

Quantum computing can help solve problems that are challenging even the most powerful supercomputers out there today, like figuring out how to make better batteries or doing carbon sequestration. The technology could also revolutionize areas such as artificial intelligence and drug development.

Qubits are data units that fundamentally differ from bits in today’s electronics: often formed by atoms, electrons or photons, they can exist as zeros and ones at the same time, or anywhere in between, a flexibility that allows them to process information in new ways. Some physicists liken them to a spinning coin that is simultaneously in a heads and tails state.

Despite promises, the computer has always presented researchers with remarkable challenges. Qubits hold quantum states for only a fraction of a second, and the correction of these errors has so far prevented widespread implementation of these machines. Also, to keep the qubits stable and the system working, the temperature has to be kept very low: -272.99°C (or 0.01 milliKelvin), lower temperature than in space. All of this makes these machines confined to specialized laboratories only.