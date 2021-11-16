IBM to Unveil World’s Most Powerful Quantum Computer

IBM will unveil this Tuesday (16) the most powerful quantum computer in the world. Named Eagle (Eagle), the machine works with 127 quantum bits, or qubits, and according to the company has twice the power of the Zuchongzhi, Chinese quantum computer unveiled in July this year.

At the time, the Chinese machine, which has 56 qubits, was considered the most powerful in the world in its category, solving in about 70 minutes a task that “classic” supercomputers would take at least eight years to calculate.

publicity

“The Eagle is a milestone because it crossed the 100 qubit barrier. It has already reached the limit where its computing power can no longer be simulated with classic processors”, said Zaira Nazario, technical manager of Quantum Computing Theory and Applications at the company, to the newspaper the country. The number of classic bits needed to match the computing power of the new processor exceeds the total number of atoms in the more than 7.5 billion people alive today.

Schematic drawing of the Zuchongzhi Chinese Quantum Processor. Credit: University of Science and Technology of China

“The arrival of the Eagle processor is an important step towards the day when quantum computers will be able to outperform classical computers by significant levels,” said Dário Gil, IBM Vice President and Research Director.

Quantum computers are not yet used and on a large scale, but they have the potential to revolutionize our society even more intensely than the “classic” computers currently in use.

Read more:

By exploiting the ability of Qubits to assume multiple states simultaneously (a phenomenon called superposition), they can deal with problems that would be impossible or time-consuming to solve on an ordinary computer.

Among the tasks that would make it possible are to break, in a matter of seconds, cryptographic algorithms that would take millions of years to be deciphered on a classical computer, to simulate the interaction of molecules in the development of chemical substances and medicines, or even apparently “mundane” tasks how to calculate the best route for delivery of packages or which investment portfolio will have the best return.

IBM, which is one of the leading companies in the field of quantum computing, hopes to introduce a new 433-qubit processor next year, and in 2023 another 1,121-qubit one.

Have watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Gaze? Subscribe to the channel!