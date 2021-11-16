Ibovespa retreats with Vale and adjustments on holiday return By Reuters

2/2



SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The retreated on Tuesday, reflecting some profit-taking movement after two weeks of high, with Vale among the biggest negative pressures in the wake of the fall in futures.

The trading session is still marked by adjustments to the movement of Brazilian ADRs (receipts for shares traded in the United States) the day before, when there was no trading on the São Paulo stock exchange due to a public holiday in Brazil.

At 11:31, the Ibovespa dropped 1.06 %, to 105,203.48 points. The financial volume was 5.6 billion reais.

On Friday, the Ibovespa fell by more than 1%, yet it hit the second week in a row and expanded its high in November to 2.7%, which left room for some profit-taking.

This Tuesday, investors are still analyzing the IBC-Br, considered a preview of GDP, which showed contraction of Brazilian economic activity in September for the second month in a row, indicating a chance of technical recession.

In yet another unfavorable data on the country’s economy, Brazilian retail sales calculated by ICVA, from Cielo (SA:), dropped 0.8% in October year on year, discounted for inflation, interrupting a sequence of 6 months of growth.

The balance sheet season of Brazilian companies, in turn, is coming to an end, with the numbers for Eletrobras (SA:) and Méliuz (SA:) forecasted for after the close of trading on Tuesday.

Technical analysis by the Itaú BBA team highlighted that, despite the recent improvement, the Ibovespa will only confirm a new upward trend when it exceeds 114,500 points.

Abroad, Wall Street opened with discreet fluctuations, against the backdrop of positive Walmart prospects and higher-than-expected growth in retail sales in the US, but a jump in imported prices.[nL1N2S71ED]

HIGHLIGHTS

– VALE ON (SA:) was down 1.3% as benchmark iron ore futures closed lower in Dalian, with other mining and steel stocks on the Ibovespa experiencing a weaker session. GERDAU PN (SA:) was the exception and rose 0.3%.

– AMERICANAS ON retreated 6.1% after a sharp rise on Friday, following the balance of the third quarter In the sector, MAGAZINE LUIZA ON (SA:) lost 4.75%, expanding the losses of the last trading session, when it collapsed 18% also influenced by the result. VIA ON fell 5.15%.

– PETROBRAS PN (SA:) lost 0.3% as prices moved into negative territory.

– COSAN ON (SA:) fell 2.8%, reversing the most positive sign of the opening, even after disclosing a net income of 3.26 billion reais in the third quarter, against 222.9 million registered in the same period of the previous year, in the greatest performance in its history.

– GPA (SA:) ON appreciated 4.3%, experiencing a recovery after accumulating until last Friday 8% decline in November. CARREFOUR BRASIL ON (SA:) rose 0.4%.

(By Patricia Vilas Boas, with additional reporting by Paula Arend Laier)