Idolo do Grêmio cites the team’s serious problem to catch Bragantino

Grêmio lost to América Mineiro by 3-1 on Saturday (13), another terrible result in the campaign that forwards the team to Serie B. Grêmio idol Paulo Nunes, one of the biggest names of the 1990s, spoke about the situation of the tricolor gaucho.

“In addition to physical fatigue, there is mental fatigue. It’s absurd what a game like this brings to athletes. You can see it in the athletes’ faces”, said the former striker after the end of the game, on the SporTV broadcast, recalling that the tricolor returns to the field this Tuesday (16), against Bragantino.

Paulo Nunes is right, there is little time for preparation and training is scarce. The coach will have to talk to the players once again and try to do it differently. By the way, the problem is that this same remobilization scheme has been failing since the first round and now time is short.

There are only seven more games for Grêmio at Brasileirão 2021 and if the team wants to avoid relegation, it will have to win five of them. But how can a team that has won eight in 31 games win five more out of seven? It looks like an account that cannot be closed.

Guild is too close to rock bottom

The only thing that should be favorable to the tricolor in this duel is the fact that the rival will come with his head in the dispute of the final of the Copa Sudamericana. So, it’s the chance for an unprecedented title for Massa Bruta, consolidating the energy company’s project.

A new defeat will practically decree the relegation of the team to the second division. So, it will be almost impossible to think about the team remaining in the elite if you don’t add the 3 points in this game.

