If the weather helps, Curitibans will be able to see the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Next Friday (19) will take place the longest partial lunar eclipse of the century. While some last a few minutes or even an hour, next Friday’s eclipse (19) will last more than two hours in Brazil, according to NASA information. According to data from the “Time and Date” platform, the partial eclipse can be seen in Curitiba from 3:02 am, with a maximum eclipse at around 5:21 am, adding up to 2 hours, 21 minutes and 28 seconds, if time cooperates. The forecast, according to Climatempo and the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), for the capital of Paraná, for the time being, is for cloudy weather with the possibility of rain, but until then, everything could change.

Lunar eclipses occur when the Moon, Sun and Earth align, blocking the sun’s rays that usually reach the surface of the planet’s natural satellite. This generates a shadow that covers the Moon. At dawn on the 19th, according to NASA, the Earth’s shadow will hide 97% of the Full Moon, which is why the phenomenon is called “partial eclipse”.

It is also possible that the natural satellite turns red, a phenomenon known as the “Blood Moon”. The shade of red will depend on the pollution, the

clouds and debris in the Earth’s atmosphere.

Check out the walkthrough of the eclipse in Curitiba

03:02

penumbral eclipse begins

The Earth’s penumbra begins to touch the face of the moon.

4:18 am

partial eclipse begins

The partial eclipse of the moon begins. It will be close to the horizon, so it is

recommended to have free view to west-northwest.

5:21 am

maximum eclipse

This is the moment when the eclipse reaches its greatest magnitude while the Moon

whole is above the horizon.

Duration: 2 hours, 21 minutes, 28 seconds