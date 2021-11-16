In Europe, Lula meets Nobel Prize in Economics and leaders of the European Union





Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) continues with the agenda of meetings with political leaders in Europe. In Brussels, Belgium, the PT member has already met with the winner of the Nobel Prize in Economics, Joseph E. Stiglitz, and with the high representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell.

Other meetings are also part of Lula’s agenda in Belgium, such as a meeting between the PT and politicians who lead discussions on Europe’s relations with Latin America and with the European Socialist Party. This Monday 15th, the former president must also give a press conference and speak at a conference at the European Parliament.

On social networks, Lula echoed the meetings already held.

“We discussed overcoming neoliberalism and the urgency of building a future that takes into account the well-being of people”, wrote Lula about the meeting with the Nobel Prize winner.

As for the conversation with Borrell, the PT member published that climate change set the tone for the conversation.

“He told us his concern about the climate urgency and the feasibility of the Brazil European Union agreement. And he defended a political, technological and commercial multipolarity. We agreed to continue in dialogue and exchange impressions”, reported the former president on his social networks.