Former President Lula during an interview at the European Parliament| Photo: Ricardo Stuckert/PT

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Monday (15) that president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) is a “bad copy” of former US president Donald Trump. The statement was given during a press conference at the European Parliament.

“Bolsonaro is a bad copy of Trump. He doesn’t think, he has no idea. If he could, Bolsonaro would sell everything, since he is destroying Petrobrás”, said the PT member.

Also during the press conference, Lula patted former governor Geraldo Alckmin (PSDB). The toucan has been courted by PT names to compose a ticket with Lula in the 2022 presidential dispute.

Lula said that he has an “extraordinary relationship of respect” with Alckmin, and that he has not yet discussed suggestions for vice-presidential, nor whether he will be a candidate next year. “The vice is a person who wants to be taken very seriously in the relationship with the president, because the vice can be the president. And then, the vice has to be a person who adds to the president, not someone who diverges.”

The petista has been on a tour of Europe since the end of last week. On the agendas, the former president has sought to oppose President Bolsonaro. The trip also includes passages in France, on November 16th, and Spain, on November 18th.