In love with Joyce, Ravi resigns to Christian

In the next chapters of a place in the sun, Christian (Cauã Reymond) begins to change his behavior after taking over the life of Renato.

The poor twin becomes a rich man, marries Barbarian (Alinne Moraes) and leaves Ravi (Juan Paiva) disgusted. Even being against the farce, the young man becomes his friend’s driver.

While Christian enjoys his honeymoon alongside his new wife, Ravi meets Joyce (Lara Tremouroux), a troubled young woman. He saves the girl’s life after a fall, but is shocked to discover she is pregnant.

Joyce impresses Ravi even more by revealing that he intends to have an abortion. However, he manages to prevent the girl from taking the baby.

Ravi asks Christian for help

Desperate about Joyce’s condition, Ravi decides to turn to his best friend. Seeing that the girl is a teenager and is going through difficulties, he asks if the boy can’t help her.

The faker, however, says that the young woman is an opportunist. Also, advises Ravi to walk away from her. The driver is disgusted and claims that he only intends to help the girl’s family.

Seeing Christian’s arrogant speech, the driver doesn’t think twice. Ravi explodes and resigns, severing relations with the fake Renato.

