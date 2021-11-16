In Nos Tempos do Imperador, Dolores is sick, and Tonico perks up: ‘Pregnant?’

In In Times of the Emperor, Tonico (Alexandre Nero) will be excited about the prospect of becoming a father. Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will be sick, and the jerk will believe she might be carrying a baby. “Are you pregnant?”, will question the villain of the six o’clock soap opera on Globo. However, he can’t even imagine that the woman’s discomfort will happen shortly after she has an argument with her lover, Nélio (João Pedro Zappa).

At the chapter scheduled to air this Tuesday (16) , the young woman will be frustrated when she learns that she was deceived by her lover, who confessed to knowing her friend’s plot to convince her and her sister, Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski), to sell their father’s farm.

Infuriated, she will fight ugly with the advisor, who will beg forgiveness. However, the girl will feel bad after the confrontation, and Tonico will think it could be a pregnancy. “Sickness?! Is that laziness! Or is it that you are pregnant? Oxe! Finally!”, the deputy will say.

Afterwards, Dolores will be comforted by Nélio and confess that she still loves him. “I’m sick because I’m sleeping with Tonico, when I wanted to lie with you. When I sent you away, my heart broke”, will say the daughter of Eudoro (José Dumont). “My illness is what you miss me,” the girl will complete.

In the same chapter, Pilar will also be mad when she learns that she was tricked by her boyfriend, Diego (Mouhamed Harfouch), who teamed up with Tonico to outsmart the doctor.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

