In search of a ‘winning profile’, Inter takes aim at Felipe Melo and already has initial conversations with the Palmeiras midfielder

Inter is interested in Felipe Melo as a reinforcement for the 2022 season

Already thinking about casting the cast for the 2022 season, the International is interested in hiring the steering wheel Felipe Melo, of palm trees. As reported by reporter Gustavo Berton, from the group’s sports channels Disney, there are initial conversations in progress between the parties.

The 38-year-old athlete’s contract with Verdão extends to the end of 2021, which means he could sign for free with Colorado at the turn of the year if it does not reach an agreement for renewal with the São Paulo.

According to Berton, Inter does not officially confirm the interest or the initial contacts, but the athlete is interested behind the scenes at Beira-Rio mainly because of his “winning profile“.

Also, a recent interview in which the pitbull described Inter as “one of the biggest teams in the world” fell well among colorado fans and managers, which made the desire to have the experienced player even greater.

Felipe Melo celebrates after scoring for Palmeiras on Sport Cesar Greco/Ag Palmeiras

On Felipe Melo’s side, the defensive midfielder awaits the final of the Libertadores Conmebol, November 27, to deepen conversations about their future.

Until then, he will remain focused only on Palmeiras and the duel against Flamengo.

Verdão, in turn, has already made it clear that contract renewal issues such as those of Felipe and goalkeeper Jaílson will be handled by the club’s new board, which will be assumed by the president Leila Pereira in his vices after the presidential election protocol at the end of the month.

Felipe Melo has worked for Alviverde since 2017, when he was hired after leaving the Inter Milan.

During his time at Palestra Itália, he won a Libertadores, a Brasileiro, a Copa do Brasil and a Paulistão.