In the ICU and stable, countryman Thiago Costa breathes with the help of oxygen and has received 6 bags of blood since accident between watercraft and boat | For

conscious he breathes with the aid of oxygen, is able to feed and also talk “slowly”, according to the consultancy of the artist from Pará.

For now, there is no forecast of discharge from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Metropolitan Hospital of Urgency and Emergency in Ananindeua, metropolitan region of Belém, where he is hospitalized.

The singer suffered a fracture in his right limbs and soon after hospitalization, he underwent surgery on his leg. This Tuesday (16), the medical team performs tests to assess whether he is really fit for the new surgical procedure, this time in the arm.

Even according to the musician’s advice, he has received enough blood bags so far. If you undergo a new procedure, you must need more blood and therefore, the team and family ask for donations, mainly type A+, to replenish stocks at the Hemotherapy and Hematology Center of Pará. See where to donate on the Hemopa website.

“We are in a prayer chain for the restoration and recovery of health in our Thiago”, informed Thiago Costa’s team.

accident investigation

An inquiry was initiated by the Navy, through the Captaincy of Ports of the Eastern Amazon (CPAOR), and has up to 90 days to complete, the agency’s advisory services informed g1.

Video shows moment of rescue of country singer in Pará

The accident between the watercraft and the boat occurred in the Furo Maquari, a river area in Belém. On the bike were the singer and another person, who was also rescued by firefighters after suffering injuries.

The firefighters and the Port Authority did not inform who was driving the vehicle, how many people were in the boat, whether the drivers had a license, or other details about the investigations.

A video taken after the accident recorded the moment when the musician and the other person affected receive first aid– look above. The driver of the boat involved in the collision provided assistance.

The concert schedule, with more than 15 presentations planned for November alone, was cancelled, . Thiago was born in the city of Mãe do Rio, northeast of Pará. Among the singer’s best-known songs is ”JBL no Paredão’.

