In the ICU, Thiago Costa receives a blood bag and has a new surgery scheduled

Country singer who suffered a water accident is on oxygen, conscious and in stable health

Reproduction/Instagram/thiagocostaficial/11.16.2021 Thiago Costa was admitted to the ICU after suffering a water accident



the country singer Thiago Costa, who suffered a water accident last Thursday, 11, is still in the ICU. As disclosed by the artist’s press office, he is under the influence of medication and needed to receive another bag of blood on Monday, 15. The countryman’s team also informed that he is on oxygen, but remains conscious and in a state of stable health. The singer, who broke his right arm in the accident, has surgery scheduled for this Tuesday, 16, but everything will depend on the results of the pre-surgical exams that will still be performed throughout the day. “We are in the prayer chain for the restoration and recovery of our Thiago’s health. God in command”, declared the sertanejo advisor in a statement. The accident happened in Belém and, at the time, Thiago was on a watercraft and was hit by a speedboat. Soon after being hospitalized, the singer’s team canceled all the shows that he was scheduled to do in November.