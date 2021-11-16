Inflation projection for 2021 approaches double digits By Investing.com



By Leandro Manzoni

Investing.com – The deterioration of inflation for this year continues for the 32nd week in a row, contaminating expectations for 2022 and 2023, according to projections by economists consulted by the Central Bank in the release this Tuesday (16). With the exception of 2024, which had a slight reduction, every year there was an upward adjustment in the estimates.

The decisions come on the heels after the October IPCA came in above market expectations, when the price level rose 1.25% month-on-month, above the 1.05% and September 1.16 projections. On an annual basis, the October IPCA accumulated a 10.67% increase in the last 12 months.

Check below the expectations for IPCA, GDP, Selic and dollar:

Economists consulted by the monetary authority raised estimates for this year from 9.33% to 9.77%, while 4 weeks ago they were at 8.69%. The IPCA estimate remains above both the 3.75% target and the upper limit of 5.25%.

In relation to the 2022 IPCA, the deterioration of the inflationary outlook continues, with estimates rising from 4.63% to 4.79%, the seventeenth week followed by a deterioration in the inflationary expectation. The projection for 2023 also rose, from 3.27% to 3.32%, while for 2024 it dropped from 3.1% to 3.09%, above the 3% target stipulated for the period.

Economists have again lowered estimates for the high at the end of the year, with a projected advance of 4.93% to 4.88%, while four weeks ago it was at 5.01%. It was the fifth drop in GDP projections this year.

For 2022, the estimate also dropped, from 1% to 0.93%, the sixth week followed by a reduction in estimates. Expectations for 2023 and 2024 remained at 2% for each year.

The rate projection remained at 9.25% at the end of this year, while four weeks ago it was at 8.25%. Economists maintain their projection of a 1.5 percentage point increase in the Selic rate at the last meeting of the year in December, following the Central Bank’s promise in the last statement.

For 2022, the projection was also unchanged, with the expectation of ending next year at 11%. Projections for 2023 rose, from 7.5% to 7.75%, while in 2024 it remained at 7%.

Regarding the , bets remained at R$ 5.50 for 2021, while four weeks ago the estimate was at R$ 5.25. For 2022, the estimates also remained at R$ 5.50, as well as for 2023, which were maintained at R$ 5.30. For 2024, the projections rose from R$ 5.20 to R$ 5.25.