Inspired by Wall Street, golden bull is installed in front of the São Paulo Stock Exchange

SAO PAULO — The Brazilian stock exchange, the B3 (B3SA3), won this Tuesday (16) a golden bull in front of its building located on Rua Quinze de Novembro, in the center of São Paulo. Made by artist Rafael Brancatelli in partnership with economist and presenter Pablo Spyer, the statue weighs almost a ton and is five meters long.

Inspired by the Wall Street bull, the design went through more than 150 versions before being approved. “It took more than a year of journey, from the conception of the project, to arrive at an original concept and the design of a totally Brazilian bull, with an expression representing the bravery and courage of our people”, said Brancatelli, during an event held at B3 this morning.

Built on a tubular metallic structure with high-density fiberglass multilayers and anti-corrosive high-temperature paint, the bull is 5.10 meters long, three meters high and two meters wide. The initiative’s objective is to improve the region’s attractiveness.

“The Golden Bull represents the strength and resilience of the Brazilian people. B3 is bringing this new symbol to enhance not only the center of São Paulo, but the development of the Brazilian capital market, which goes through the stock exchange’s own history. The center is the heart of the financial market and, after the merger that gave rise to B3, in 2017, the company chose not only to remain in the region, but also to contribute to its recovery”, said Gilson Finkelsztain, CEO of B3.

Felipe Paiva, relationship director at B3, said that plans also include the launch of the Bolsa museum, in March 2022, with a timeline, collection objects and lectures for young people.

“There was no better time for the launch of Touro, after we announced the arrival of four million individual Brazilian accounts on the Stock Exchange. There’s nothing better than receiving this public, in front of our building, with a symbol that will stimulate even more interest in the Exchange, its operation and its history”, said Paiva.

In New York, the Wall Street bull, known as Charging Bull, attracts many tourists every day. Weighing 3.5 tons and 3.4 meters tall, the bronze sculpture was made by artist Arturo di Modica and is located in Bowling Green Park, in the city’s financial district. It symbolizes “the strength and power of Americans”.

In the stock market, the bull (bull) is a metaphor for the bull’s movement, as it attacks from the bottom up with its horns. The bear (bear), symbol of the bear market, attacks with its paws from above. That’s why, in the market, there is talk of “bull market” and “bear market”.

