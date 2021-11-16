Intel chip that revolutionized computing 50 years ago; understand the impact – Link

Intel 4004 boosted the computing market by bringing an integrated board that could be used in multiple devices

Computing is about to take a big leap, with the possibility of quantum operations fueling computers already in this decade. But it was 50 years ago that Intel pushed innovation and allowed a new era for computing, responsible for the first microprocessor for commercial use — which allowed the same chip to be used for different devices: the Intel 4004.

Carrying nearly 2,300 transistors (by way of comparison, the iPhone 13’s A15 Bionic chip has 15 billion transistors), the microprocessor was the size of a fingernail, with 4-bit capability — a misery for the days of today, but a revolution for the time, used to machinery that occupied entire rooms, with intense cooling to prevent overheating. Altogether, it was capable of 92,000 operations per second, with the CPU reaching a clock speed of 750 kHz.

Intel created the chip at the request of Japan’s Nippon, which wanted to develop a new calculator and, therefore, ordered 12 new types of microprocessors. Tired of creating different chipsets for dozens of products, the trio of engineers Federico Faggin, Stanley Mazor and Ted Hoff managed to develop a single integrated board (the CPU) from silicon that was versatile enough to be used not only in calculators. , but also on computers and other products.

With this feat, Intel made the technology market invest in these microprocessors, which began to supply all types of electronic products. Over the next few decades, investments in this industry would lead to increasingly powerful computers and, later, to cellphones and other smart devices.

The importance of this item in our daily lives is felt in a special way today: amidst the shortage of chips, essential items such as cars, video games, cell phones and credit cards have had manufacturing problems, due to the increase in demand for these microprocessors during the covid pandemic. According to market analysts, this scenario should only start to stabilize in the second half of 2022.