Intel Core i7-12800H is 25% faster than AMD Ryzen 7 5800H in tests

Intel Alder Lake processors have already made their market debut, but we will still be talking about rumors and leaks, as more models are yet to be released. A new leak shows the Core i7-12800H, CPU for notebook, outperforming the “equivalent rival” AMD Ryzen 7 5800H in single-core test, in addition to other processors.

The information comes from Gigabyte, more specifically from the description of your AORUS 15 YE4 notebook, high-end model, which will be equipped with the i7-12800H. This processor has the same configuration as the i7-12700H leaked days ago. he has 14 cores divided into 6 performance cores and 8 efficient cores, totaling 20 threads. The only difference between the two is that the i7-12800H has 100 MHz more at the base clock (2.8 GHz).

It is not possible to know the clock boost, as the information from Geekbench reads 28.3 GHz. The processor also has 24 MB L3 cache. In the benchmarks, the i7-12800H scored 1654 points in single-core, which makes it 25% faster than Ryzen 7 5800H (1326) and 17% faster than Ryzen 9 5900H with 1416 points. The i7-12800H is second only to the i9-12900HK, of course considering mobile processors.

In multi-core, with its 9618 points, the i7-12800H stands in front of any Ryzen 500 processor0, but interestingly it lags considerably behind the i7-12700H, which is pretty much the same SKU. This could be because it was probably some sample or engineering model. In our tests, the hybrid architecture of the Alder Lake processors proved to be very promising, delivering great results, at the cost of the very high price.



AMD’s closest response to Intel Alder Lake CPUs will be processors based on Zen 3+ called Rembrandt, which will be part of the series AMD Ryzen 6000. The next generation, code-named Raphael and what will be the 7th generation of Zen 4 based Ryzen CPUs, should arrive in 2023. These should compete with Intel’s 13th generation Raptor Lake CPUs.

Via: WCCFtech