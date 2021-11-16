Inter observes Felipe Melo’s situation at Palmeiras and waves with a two-year contract | soccer

Inter is interested in hiring Felipe Melo, from Palmeiras, for the 2022 season. At the end of his contract with the São Paulo team, the 38-year-old midfielder is an old dream of the club’s management and was contacted recently.

As determined by the ge, Inter signed a contract for two seasons to Felipe Melo. The defensive midfielder liked what he heard, but wants to keep his focus on the Libertadores final against Flamengo, on the 27th, and wait for the definition of his situation at the São Paulo club before dealing with his future.

The conversations started a few weeks ago. Previously, the club from Rio Grande do Sul vehemently rejected any interest in the player. Now, although not officially confirmed, admits an “exchange of glances” with the shirt 30 of Verdão.

Felipe Melo entered Inter's sights for next season — Photo: Marcos Riboli

In Beira-Rio, Felipe Melo would be the protagonist of a project in the search to put Inter back on the title route. The winning and leadership profile, with a World Cup on his curriculum, a long career in Europe and titles won by Palmeiras, is admired by Colorado leaders.

The player’s salary, despite Inter’s financial situation, is not seen as a problem in Beira-Rio. The club gained momentum in the box after the departure of some players throughout the season, especially the termination of Paolo Guerrero.