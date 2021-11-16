Interim coach says his goal is to end the year well: “Showing Vasco’s greatness” | Vasco

Coach Fábio Cortez said that Vasco’s goal is to end the 2021 season in the best possible way. After the 2-2 against Vila Nova, this Monday, in Goiânia, the interim commented on how he conducted the first days of work and what he thinks for the next two rounds in Serie B – the team from Rio has no more mathematical chances to move up to Serie A.

– The motivation is the Vasco shirt, it is knowing that we are representing Vasco da Gama, this shirt that everyone wants to honor and play. I’ve been with Vasco for many years and I’ve given them several situations. And that would be one more situation for them to enter. It is important to show Vasco’s greatness to athletes. We’re not going through a good moment, but we have three games to finish the competition in an honorable way – said Fábio, Fernando Diniz’s replacement.

Fábio Cortez spoke with journalists — Photo: Reproduction/VascoTV

With absences due to suspension and injury, Fábio highlighted that the idea was to continue Diniz’s work.

– I was Professor Fernando’s third assistant, I was part of the work and decisions taken by his committee. I made it clear to the athletes that we were going to proceed. It was a difficult three days at CT with professional layoffs, players shaken about it, but we managed to reverse the key and show them the importance of finishing in an honorable way. We gave the base athletes opportunities. I think they did very well, it was difficult to make a list of making a list with 22 names. But I couldn’t put kids who didn’t play much in the year to start. I believe they entered at the right time and gave their best. We showed commitment and I was very happy with the performance – said the coach.

Asked how he’s going to handle the imminent cast makeover for next season, the interim responded:

– It’s complicated, you yourself gave this information that we have 15 athletes at the end of their contract. I can’t spare 15 athletes. We opted for the strongest team possible to finish the competition in the best way possible, always trying to create opportunities for the boys. About rebuilding and reformulation, this is up to the board. This is beyond my reach. I need to train and scale the team with the pieces I have at hand.