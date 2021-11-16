Internet users revolt with gross error about Brazil in Netflix movie | Television



Netflix’s ‘Red Alert’ film suffers criticism for error about Brazil – Reproduction

Rio – Last Friday, the movie ‘Red Alert’ premiered on Netflix. Despite the feature, starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, conquering the post of best debut in the history of the platform, the production does not remain unscathed from critics.

But he could also! At a certain point in the film, the protagonists discover the location of a desired object. On the screen, coordinates and a map appear, pointing to the location in some region in southern Brazil. Seconds later, they come to the conclusion that the site is in Argentina and, to make matters worse, when the protagonists arrive in supposedly Argentina, they enter a tropical forest very similar to that which exists in northern Brazil.

The lack of concern to distinguish the countries of South America bothered Internet users. Check out the reactions:

