iPhone with USB-C input is auctioned for R$ 460 thousand

The world’s first iPhone with a USB-C port has a new owner. On sale at an eBay auction since the beginning of November, the unusual cell phone was bought on Thursday (11) by someone who paid US$ 86,001, equivalent to about R$ 469 thousand at the current price.

Modified by robotics student Ken Pillnell, the device went viral on the internet in October, drawing attention for bringing a USB-C port in place of Apple’s Lightning connection. After his fame, the Swiss decided to auction it off.

There were more than 100 valid smartphone bids, starting at $1,625. Shortly thereafter, the value went to US$ 14 thousand, rising to US$ 30 thousand and stabilized at US$ 85 thousand in the final stretch of the auction, until reaching US$ 86 thousand.

The iPhone USB-C auction was hotly disputed.Source: eBay/Reproduction

The student received a few offers larger than the winning bid, including one for $99,000 (BRL 540,000) and another for $1 million (BRL 5.4 million). But according to the GSMArena, these bids were deleted moments after the posts, losing their validity.

Do it yourself

Replacing the Lightning connector with USB-C is something Apple resists doing. Even with the European Union having recently proposed an agreement to the manufacturers, so that they adopt the standard in their cell phones, the Apple has not yet commented on the subject.

While the Cupertino giant doesn’t make up its mind, those with technical knowledge can follow Pillnel’s tips. The owner of the iPhone with USB-C that has just been auctioned released a video explaining how he performed the procedure, leaving the connection fully functional for data transfer and battery recharge.

The model used by him is a 64GB iPhone X. In the advertisement description, the student asks the bidder not to make any changes to the phone, leaving it as a collector’s item.