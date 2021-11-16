Is aerobic exercise on an empty stomach more effective for losing weight?

What we see most on social media are people saying that exercising on an empty stomach helps you lose weight. But is working out this way really any better than fed?

For the sake of understanding, I will cite two studies that evaluated two situations:

1 – In 2013, a study was carried out with women who underwent HIIT (10 shots of 1 minute at 90% of the maximum heart rate with 1 minute of recovery between them). This group was divided into two: one practiced physical activity while fasting, and the other, not. Fat losses were strictly the same between the two groups.

⁣

2 – In another recent scientific research, participants performed continuous aerobic exercise at low or moderate intensity. This group was also divided into two groups, one fasting and the other fed, to “move the body” for 1 hour. Likewise, fat elimination did not have a considerable difference between one and the other.

⁣

In other words: there is no difference. We can conclude, from the point of view of weight loss, that this is a personal choice. If you train fasting with the intention of speeding up the weight loss process, but you don’t feel well, you won’t have to worry anymore.

Fasting is a great strategy for many situations. However, simply exercising on an empty stomach will not make you lose weight and fat any faster.