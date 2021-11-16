Isis Valverde poses sensual in a flat bikini and sticks out her butt

Isis Valverde enjoyed the rest of the holiday in the best way, and updated the social networks this Monday (15), by bringing together a series of clicks only in a bikini, in a very sensual way.

On your Instagram account, The Globo actress posed in a tiny white bikini that highlighted its beautiful curves. the artist still left on display the most renovated bronze, already in full summer weather.

“The sun came out”, wrote Isis Valverde, in the sequence of photos. In comments, the 34-year-old star won a flood of praise.. “Too cute”, “Muse of summer”, “What a beautiful goddess”, “You’re wonderful”, “I loved it”, “Beautiful!”, said some.

Recently, Isis Valverde enchanted her duty fans by posing only in lingerie while carrying out a campaign for an underwear brand. Slender-bodied, she gathered backstage photos and impressed.

Isis Valverde (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

