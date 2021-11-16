Italy draws and will try for a place in the 2022 Cup in the repechage; Switzerland classified – 11/15/2021

Belfast, 15 Nov 2021 (AFP) – Italy, current European champions, will have to compete in the play-off to try to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar-2022, after only drawing 0-0 this Monday with Ireland of the North, in Belfast, a result that Switzerland took advantage of to obtain a direct spot by thrashing (4-0) Bulgaria in Lucerne.

As a result, Italy lost first place in group C and finished second with 16 points, while Switzerland ended up with 18 in the lead, stamping their passport to Qatar next year.

Far from presenting the team’s football that stunned the continent by lifting the European Cup in July, Italy played under great pressure, making a disappointing game in which they still had some chances, saved without problems by Northern Ireland goalkeeper Bailey Peacock -Farrell, as in Federico Chiesa’s 38th-minute kick.

The failure in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers in Russia, which he was left out of the play-off after 60 years of continuous presence, as well as the penalty that Jorginho lost on Friday against Switzerland (1-1), that meant qualifying for the Cup in Qatar-2022, weighed heavily on the backs of the players of the team commanded by Roberto Mancini.

“We had problems scoring despite dominating the game. It’s a shame because we had opportunities in the first half to open the match quickly and play with more peace of mind,” lamented Mancini.

Adding to the Italian drama, Switzerland scored the goal that gave them virtual classification at the start of the second half (48), when a beautiful cross from Xherdan Shaqiri was well headed by Noah Okafor.

– Mancini confident -After the goal, Shaqiri could have sentenced, but hit the crossbar, as Okafor had already done just before the break (45), with a cross kick where the ball went over the goal line.

In the second half, Switzerland attacked without stopping and soon made it 2-0 (57), with a strong kick by Rubén Vargas in a quick move.

Meanwhile in Belfast, Italy continued to suffer, with Chiesa unable to land a kick with effect, her great specialty (62).

Two consecutive Swiss goals disallowed for offside gave Italy some breath as, with a 3-0 Swiss victory, it wasn’t even worth scoring a goal against Northern Ireland.

But ‘Nati’ was irresistible and Renato Steffen scored with Shaqiri before crossing to Cedric Itten who headed third (71).

Italy needed two goals in the last 20 minutes. The miracle was far from happening, with Ireland even having a clear chance of scoring.

With that, the European champion will have to overcome a difficult repechage in March – two matches in a single match – to be in the Qatar-2022 Cup.

“We have to regain strength by March. Will we go to the World Cup? I have complete confidence and maybe we will even be champions,” warned Mancini.

Meanwhile, Switzerland completed its party in the small stadium of Lucerne with the fourth goal, by Remo Freuler (90+1).

— Qualified teams for the 2022 World Cup:

– Qatar (host country)

– Germany

– Denmark

– Brazil

– France

– Belgium

– Croatia

– Spain

– Serbia

– England

– Switzerland

