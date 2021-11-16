Italy only draws with Northern Ireland, sees Switzerland ‘steal’ a direct spot in the Cup and will have to dispute ‘recap of nightmares’

Italy drew 0-0 with Northern Ireland and took 2nd place in group C, as Switzerland beat Bulgaria 4-0 and finished 1st in the 2022 Cup qualifiers

What seemed impossible happened: this Monday, the Italy, current champion of the Euro Cup, tied for 0 to 0 with the northern Ireland, out of the house, by the World Cup 2022 European qualifiers, and did not win direct classification for the FIFA tournament.

Now, The Azzurra runs the risk of missing the 2nd World Championship in a row!

This happened because, in the other game valid for group C, the Switzerland thrashed the Bulgaria 4-0 and overtaken the table well in the final round, “stealing” the direct seat in the Cup that remained in the hands of the Italians during practically the entire European qualifying.

Italy is now left to dispute the “recap the nightmares“which changed the format and is now much more difficult than before.

In March 2022, the teams claiming to go to the World Cup will have to face off in mind-blowing single-game knockouts, which will determine who will get the three vacancies remaining of Uefa in next year’s Cup.

The other selections that are in the recap so far are: Portugal, Poland, Russia, Czech republic, Scotland, Sweden, Wales, Austria and Northern Macedonia. There will still be a draw to know who gets who in the fight for the final spots in Qatar-2022.

It is worth remembering that Italy was already out of the 2018 World Cup, in Russia.

Championship status

With the result, Italy will 16 points and ends in 2nd place in group C, as Switzerland reached the 18 and jumped into the lead.

The North Irish, in turn, end their participation with 9 stitches, in 3rd place, and are out of the 2022 World Cup.

Jorginho during the match between Italy and Northern Ireland, for the qualifiers EFE/EPA/MARK MARLOW

upcoming games

Now, Italy is getting ready to face the very tough European repechage, which will be played between March 24th and 29th, 2022.

Northern Ireland, in turn, is out of the World Cup and is now starting to prepare for the next Euro Cup cycle.

Datasheet

Northern Ireland 0 x 0 Italy

GOALS: None

NORTHERN IRELAND: Peacock-Farrell; Flanagan, Jonny Evans and Cathcart; Dallas, McCann, Davis, Saville (Corry Evans) and Lewis; Magennis and Whyte (Washington) Technician: Ian Baraclough

ITALY: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi and Emerson Palmieri (Scamacca); Jorginho (Locatelli), Tonalli (Cristante) and Barella (Belotti); Chiesa, Berardi and Insigne (Bernardeschi) Technician: Roberto Mancini