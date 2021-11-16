Italy revives the ghost of the last Cup and will have to go through a recap to go to Qatar – Sports

THE Italy disappointed its fans this Thursday again. The selection needed to win the northern Ireland away from home to win direct ranking for the Qatar World Cup. But that didn’t happen. The Italians were in a goalless draw and saw the Switzerland win from Bulgaria by 4 to 0 and stamp your passport.

With this, the Italian team will go to the repechage alongside 11 other European teams to define the last three spots for Qatar. Portugal lives the same drama and could be rivals of the Italians.

The Italian national team should also keep an eye on the game against Switzerland, group rivals of the qualifiers. If the Swiss won 3-0, Italy would have to win 2-0, for example. The goal difference difference could not be greater than one goal. Current champions of european cup, the Italians came packed with great numbers. But the latest FIFA Dates were unfortunate for the team led by Roberto Mancini. The coach has seen a streak of 37 unbeaten games be overthrown by Spain in the League of Nations. And now, for the Qualifiers, the team drew against Switzerland at home (with the Italian-Brazilian Jorginho losing penalty in the last minutes) and failed again in the duel with the Northern Irish in Belfast.

HISTORY REPEATS

In the qualifiers for the Russian Cup, in 2018, Italy went through a similar situation and ended up out of the World Cup. It was a country that experienced one of its greatest sorrows in the sport. In a group with the Spanish team, the Italians finished in second place and had to play the repechage with Sweden. With a strong defensive system, the Swedes managed to break Azzurra’s attack and win a confrontation by 1-0 and ensured the 0-0 in the return.

As a result, Italy did not participate in the last Cup. The team had been harboring high hopes for the tournament in Qatar. Named one of the favorites after the European Cup title, the Italians will now have to go through a new phase in the Qualifiers to return to participate in a World Cup. It will not be easy.

The recap confrontations will take place in March 2022. Until now, the participants are: Italy, Portugal, Poland, Russia, Wales, Czech Republic, Austria, Sweden, Scotland and Northern Macedonia.

ENGLAND CLASSIFIES WITH DROP

England confirmed their place at the World Cup with the right to a resounding 10-0 rout against San Marino in the last round of the European Qualifiers. Unlike Italy, who will compete for a place in the World Cup in the repechage, after drawing 0-0 with Northern Ireland and seeing Switzerland qualify by going 4-0 in Bulgaria.

England played a game to go down in history. In just 45 minutes, the English Team was already winning by 6-0 and closed the rout by 10-0 in the complementary stage. The highlight ended up being striker Harry Kane, with four goals. Also scored: Maguire, Fabbri (against), Smith Rowe, Mings, Abraham and Saka.

The result left England at the top of Group I with 26 points. Poland, who lost to Hungary 2-1, ended up in second place and consequently with the spot in the repechage, with 20.

The ball still rolled for Group F. Already classified Denmark lost to Scotland 2-0, but continued in the lead alone, with 27 points. At 23, the Scottish team was also guaranteed in the repechage and dreams of returning to the World Cup, something that hasn’t happened since 1998, in France.

The European teams classified for the World Cup are: England, Serbia, Croatia, Spain, Germany, Belgium, Denmark, France and Switzerland.