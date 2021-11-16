Jorge Jesus on the way out? Benfica answers about possible dismissal of former Flamengo coach

After rumors last Monday (15), Benfica denied that it will fire coach Jorge Jesus

O Benfica gave an official position on the coach Jorge Jesus. This Tuesday (16), the team issued a official statement to deny that the Portuguese coach will leave the club.

In the last second (15), rumors that the Encarnados would fire their current coach because of the negative results in sequence at the beginning of the 2021/22 season.

In addition, other rumors pointed out that the captain would be fired at the end of the season and that Pepa, coach of the Guimaraes victory, would come to your place.

In a negative streak in the season, Benfica was thrashed twice by Bayern Munchen, in addition to suffering stumbling blocks that cost him his leadership and invincibility in the Portuguese Championship.

See the full official notice:

Sport Lisboa e Benfica vehemently repudiates the destabilization campaign to which it has been victim over the past few days. This Monday, the strategy of spreading falsehoods to disunite and divide the Benfica fans reached an intolerable dimension. It is false that Benfica is preparing the departure of Jorge Jesus from the technical command of his team. It is false that Benfica has established contacts with other coaches or their agents.

Such a lie seriously disrespects not only Benfica and its coach Jorge Jesus, but also Vitória SC, coach Pepa and, not least, all the basic principles of journalism.

We make a clear appeal to our supporters. May we remain united, serene and focused on the objective we all want: to win. Always win!

We will know how to ignore those who mean to us and devalue what is false and wants to divide us.

Successive lies, repeated over and over again, do not come true. Rather, they make us more cohesive and more determined to fulfill the ambitions we have for this season