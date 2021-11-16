José de Abreu reveals a meeting with Vera Visher in an autobiography: ‘One of the most beautiful nights of love’

In his new autobiography, José de Abreu, 75 years old, told about an encounter he had with Vera Fisher in the past.

In the book, the actor says that the actress became interested in him during a dinner at a restaurant. “The restaurant was emptying and when we finished dinner, there was almost no one left. All the while I noticed that Vera was into me. ‘Wow,’ I thought. But I didn’t dare attack,” he said.

“When I went to the bathroom, Liège (Monteiro, promoter and manager) told me something like this: ‘She’s got the idea that she wants to be with you today.’ ‘Okay, you can use me at will,’ he said. When I returned to the table, I looked deep into his eyes, held his face in both hands and said, ‘I want you,’” he continued Joe.

“I knew that Will see she would feel much better being chosen than choosing. We started making out right there, kissing, hugging, touching, crazy, and the waiters there. We went to her house, if I’m not mistaken the house where she lived with Perry (the actress’s ex-husband). And I had one of the most beautiful nights of love in my life”, he concluded.

