Juca Kfouri: São Paulo has the brand that wants to fall – 15/11/2021

São Paulo took less than 1 minute to concede Flamengo’s first goal, after 5 minutes they were already behind 2-0 and at ten they were still playing with one player less due to the red card received by Calleri, suffering even more. two goals in the 4-0 rout. All this in the middle of Morumbi and with the presence of more than 47 thousand fans.

In the Posse de Bola #178 podcast, Juca Kfouri says that, although Flamengo has merits in the score it achieved, the result says much more what São Paulo was on the field at Morumbi and sees the team down so early in the match as a mark of the team that wants to drop to Serie B. The journalist considers that the biggest mistake in the first goal suffered by the tricolor team was captain Miranda, when touching the ball to Liziero.

“I don’t want to minimize Flamengo’s performance, the hunger with which Flamengo entered the field, but it is undeniable that São Paulo delivered the game in 20 seconds. Miranda started playing the way he did, at the beginning of the game, giving the ball for Liziero, who has his back to Flamengo’s attack, Miranda seeing that there were three Flamengo players around Liziero. It’s good, he gave Andreas Pereira a chance to steal the ball, but the main responsible, in my opinion , is the veteran Miranda”, says Juca.

“I don’t remember an expectation of the game being so dismantled as quickly as yesterday’s game. At 10 minutes my doubt was whether Flamengo would end up winning 10-0 against São Paulo, it wasn’t 7. But Flamengo he took his foot off a little, he has commitments ahead of him, he’s scared, David Luiz seemed to have hurt himself, Rodrigo Caio has another problem with his calf.

Juca says that it would have been a minor embarrassment if São Paulo had not even entered the field, stressing that the team led by Rogério Ceni easily handed the game over to Flamengo in front of their fans.

“It really was an afternoon, I even wrote about it. There are days you’d better not get out of bed, yesterday was a typical case for São Paulo. It would have been less bizarre to lose to Flamengo by wo than to São Paulo lost yesterday in front of 50,000 fans,” says Juca.

“It was a shameful thing, typical of a team that wants to go down. He remembered Atlético-MG and Grêmio with the changed signal, in Belo Horizonte, Grêmio had every chance to get out in front of Galo and took the goal. team that is going to fall. São Paulo in two minutes had given the game to Flamengo yesterday. Really, it has the brand of a team that wants to fall,” he concludes.

