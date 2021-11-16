Juliana Paes appears in bold photos in a strapless bikini and fans drool over the actress: ”Work of art”

Actress Juliana Paes, 42, shares devastating records and receives showers of praise from followers

Juliana Paes (42) left the followers with jaws dropped this Monday, 15!

The actress shared a photo montage in which she appears stunning in a strapless bikini, the famous strapless bikini.

In the image, posted on her Instagram profile, the artist squandered all her beauty and sensuality by posing while drinking water.

“Countdown to Summer”, she wrote in the caption of the post, in English.

In the comments, fans did not spare praise for the cat. “My goodness”, drooled a follower. “The work of art”, exalted another. “When I grow up I want to be like this”, joked yet a third.

Juliana Paes celebrates the success of ‘A Dona do Pedaço’ outside Brazil

Recently, Juliana Paes celebrated the recognition of the telenovela The owner of the piece in other South American countries. “Maria da Paz, or rather, María de la Paz, continues to fill me with pride and joy! And I couldn’t help but thank the spectators of #Argentina, #Uruguay and #Chile for making #DulceAmbicion an absolute success!”, she said.

Check out:





Last accessed: 15 Nov 2021 – 23:35:37 (404265).