Juliette Freire leaves for Caetano’s party accompanied by a Globo actor

The meeting between Juliette Freire and Caetano Veloso, last Saturday (Nov. 13), is still generating talk among fans. That’s because the BBB21 champion left the small meeting at the home of the MPB idol accompanied by a global heartthrob.

According to columnist Fábia Oliveira, the woman from Paraíba got a ride with João Vicente. The curiosity is that while the actor lives in São Conrado, Juliette has a house in a condominium at the end of Barra da Tijuca. A distance of about 14 km between one neighborhood and another.

On his Instagram profile, João Vicente appeared as one of the most animated with the duet between Juliette and Caetano. The actor shared with his followers a series of videos in the stories, singing and playing with the other guests at the party.

João Vicente seems to have a “crush” for ex-BBBs. While the reality show was on, he assumed he was enamored of Sarah Andrade. When the Brazilian confessed to having voted for Jair Bolsonaro for president, he said that interest had ended. Between the months of July and August of this year, the global also had an affair with Rafa Kalimann.

