Justice determines that daughter receive half of the inheritance of Renné Senna, murdered in 2007; value exceeds BRL 43 million | Rio de Janeiro

The court authorized that Renata Senna , daughter of former farmer Renné Senna, murdered in 2007 after winning the Mega-Sena, receive half of her father’s fortune: R$43.6 million.

According to the newspaper Extra, the decision came out last month, and Renata will be able to receive the amount as soon as taxes on the movement of money are collected. g1 confirmed the content of the court decision.

The other half of the fortune is still being disputed by nine brothers of the former farmer and Adriana Ferreira de Almeida, the widow sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder of Renné.

Widow convicted of murder still try inheritance

Adriana had an appeal denied by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) so that she would also be recognized as one of the heirs provided for in the will, but she can still appeal the decision.

The STJ considered that Adriana had no right to the inheritance for having manipulated her husband, as she already had a plan to kill him.

Mega-Sena award has grown in recent years

Part of the R$52 million Mega-Sena prize, won by Renné in 2005, has almost doubled in value.

In addition to the interest on the amount left by him in 2007, when he was murdered, the equity increased by BRL 10 million on account of the sale of the Nossa Senhora da Conceição Farms, Sítio BR-101 and Fazenda da Posse, and more BRL 1.3 million for the sale of cattle, totaling R$87, 2 million.

Daughter has had other victories in court

This is not the first time that Renata Senna has benefited in court from her father’s inheritance. The first victory came in 2016, when she was authorized to receive the amount of BRL 5 thousand while Renê’s inventor daughter.

In 2017, he had his legitimacy challenged by Renné’s widow, underwent a DNA test and managed to prove that she was the same daughter of the former farmer.

In 2019, Renné’s brothers tried to annul the will that provided for Renata as the only heir, which was accepted by the Court.

In March 2021, the Court increased Renata’s inheritance advance from R$5,000 to R$10,000, without prejudice to the other testamentary heirs.

In October 2021, Renata was authorized to receive half of her father’s inheritance, Renné Senna, after more than 14 years of dispute in court.

The crime took place on January 7, 2007, when Renné was shot at the door of a bar he frequented in Rio Bonito.

Former farm worker, he won BRL 52 million in a Mega-Sena drawing in 2005. According to investigations and a court decision, Adriana, then Renné’s wife, was the mastermind behind the crime and hired former security guards to kill her husband. The bullets hit the back of the head, left temple, left eye and chin of the millionaire.