Kane hits historic record and England qualifies for the World Cup with incredible rout

Kane became the third highest scorer in the history of England, who won a World Cup berth by beating San Marino 10-0

THE England he didn’t give any reason to bad luck and easily confirmed his classification for the world Cup of 2022. World champions in 1966, the England team needed a draw against San Marino, but won 10-0 and stamped his passport to Qatar.

Facing the modest opposing team, Gareth Southgate gave opportunity to less used players. England played with Ramsdale; Maguire (Chilwell), Coady and Mings; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips (Gallagher), Bellingham and Saka; Foden (Abraham), Smith Rowe (Stones) and Kane (James).

rain of goals

The first half ended with an impressive 6-0 score for the England team, far superior in the field. Maguire, Fabbri (against) and Kane (4) scored the goals – two were in penalty kicks from the attacker of the tottenham.

In the second half, the visiting team took their foot and scored ‘only’ four more goals. Smith Rowe, Mings, Abraham (2) and Saka closed the scoreboard by 10-0. For Smith Rowe and Mings, it was their first goals with the national team.

Kane hits historic milestone

The tour of England was marked by the Harry Kane’s landmark. Shirt 9 scored four goals and tied with Gary Lineker for 3rd place in the all-time top scorer of the England team with 48 goals. he is only behind Bobby Charlton (49) and Wayne Rooney (53).

The FIFA date of November was a great opportunity for Kane to rise in the artillery of the English Team. the attacker scored three goals against Albania last Friday (12) and scored seven goals in the last two games for England.

Harry Kane takes penalty in England victory over San Marino Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

England classified

With the victory in Serravalle, the English team is classified for the 2022 World Cup. Southgate’s team arrived at 26 points and confirmed the Group I leadership of the qualifiers, pushing the deputy leader Poland for the recap.

Meanwhile, the selection of San Marino ends the participation without adding points and in the keylight. Were 10 losses in 10 matches, with one goal scored and 42 conceded, balance of incredible -41.