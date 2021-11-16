Kane scores four goals, England win 10-0 and go to the 2022 Cup

England beat San Marino 10-0 today (15) at the Olympic Stadium. In a game valid for the last round of the 2022 World Cup European Qualifiers, the English played at a training pace and managed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. Maguirre opened the scoring, Fabbri scored against and Harry Kane (4), Smith Rowe, Mings, Abraham and Saka extended.

The name of the game was center forward Harry Kane. The English scorer scored four goals and took the top scorer in the European Qualifiers with 12 goals, leaving Memphis Depay and Robert Lewandowski behind. In addition, he equaled the 48 goals of the English team’s third top scorer, Gary Lineker.

Playing against an already disqualified opponent, Gareth Southgate’s team easily got the better of them. Even in the first half, the visitors already managed to win with six goals. In the second stage, the superiority continued and the scoreboard added four more goals for the English.

With the result, England reached 26 points, isolated themselves in the leadership of group I and managed to qualify directly for the next World Cup. Poland was the one who finished in second place and, like Portugal, will compete in the repechage to fight for a place in the tournament.

overwhelming start

England started the first half overwhelmingly. With just five minutes, Maguire opened the scoring. At 14, Fabbri scored twice and expanded the score at the San Marino Olympic Stadium.

Still imposing pressure, the English extended the score with three more goals from Harry Kane. The first and third were a penalty and the second was after a cross by Rowe.

spectacular Kane

Jersey 9 was one of the main names in the victory. In the first half, he scored four goals, two from a penalty, one after a Smith Rowe cross and the other in a typical futsal play.

With the goals scored, Kane assumed the artillery of the 2022 World Cup European Qualifiers with 12 goals, leaving Memphis Depay and Robert Lewandowski behind.

Also, he equaled Gary Lineker with 48 goals and is England’s third top scorer. he is still after Bobby Charlton (49) and Wayne Rooney (53).

Run over successfully completed

After turning to the second half with a 6-0 lead, England took advantage of the weakness of their opponents and scored four more goals, closing the match with 10 goals and without taking any.

Smith Rowe, Mings, Abraham and Saka were responsible for the four goals that scored another rout in the 2022 World Cup European Qualifiers.