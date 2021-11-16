Kim Jong-un seen in public for the 1st time in over a month – News

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un reappeared on Tuesday (16) in state media, after more than a month of absence. He visited different locations in the city of Samjiyon, a major urban project in the northeast of the country.

According to the publication, Kim Jong-un provided guidance about the territory during his visit. The exact date of the event was not specified in the text.

This was the dictator’s first public appearance in 36 days, after the North Korean media reported his visit to an arms fair in Pyongyang on 11 October.

“Kim Jong-un, on behalf of the Central Committee, thanked the builders, those who supported the project and people across the country who brilliantly turned the Party’s decisions and policies into reality,” adds the Central News Agency publication. Korea (KCNA).

The text exalts the city of Samjiyon with a “new beginning for the change of provincial areas” and informs that construction of the site will be completed this year.

The original plan was to complete the new city in 2020 to coincide with the commemorations of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Workers’ Party, but the government has used the pandemic and the weight of international sanctions as a pretext for the dictatorship not to end on the established date.

