“(K)nox: The Rob Knox Story”: Murdered Harry Potter Actor Wins Documentary

Thirteen years ago, actor Robert Knox (“Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and King Arthur) was stabbed to death outside a bar in the city of London, while protecting his younger brother. The story of this tragedy became a documentary and will be released on the next 20th at an independent festival.

At the time, the young man was just 18 years old, had just finished filming the sixth film in the wizard’s franchise and had been confirmed in the next film, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows”. The killer, 22-year-old Karl Bishop, was found and sentenced to life in prison for the crime. Other people were injured in the conflict.

“(K)nox: The Rob Knox Story” features testimonials from actors Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) and Jim Broadbent (Professor Horace Slughorn), who acted with Robert in Harry Potter, as well as statements from family and friends. to pay homage to the actor’s life, the documentary seeks to raise awareness of the issue of the weaponry of knives.

The film is supported by the Rob Knox Foundation, an organization created after the actor’s death to encourage young people in the field of visual arts.

“It’s a privilege to be involved with this extraordinary documentary,” International Development Director Koulla Anastasi of Woodcut Media — the company responsible for producing the documentary — told Variety. “This film is a tribute to a young man whose legacy has drawn attention to knife crime, and his fame in the film ‘Harry Potter’ has created a unique vehicle for drawing attention to the soul-destroying impact that crimes of this nature have on so many lives. .”