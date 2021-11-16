Kristen Stewart reminisces about auditioning with Robert Pattinson

Kristen Stewart recalled the test of Robert Pattinson to play Edward in Twilight, saying that the director Catherine Hardwicke asked the two actors to simulate a make-out scene to test the chemistry between them.

Speaking to The New Yorker, Stewart said the test “made it very clear that he would work very well in the role of Edward“. “He had an intellectual approach to all of that, combined with an attitude of, ‘I don’t give a shit about this, but I’m going to make it work.’ I thought, ‘Dude, yeah!'”, she commented.

“We were both young and stupid – but I’m not saying we made Twilight much better than it was, we just gave the story what it needed.“, completed.

On the fame the franchise has brought her, Stewart has a positive attitude: “It was naive at best. What fun to have so many people who think they know who you are! Did you all think I was going to do Twilight forever? Was that how they saw me? If yes, then obviously I was going to be successful, because I know how to do much more than that.“.

Twilight, inspired by the literary saga of Stephenie Meyer about a young human who falls in love with a vampire, it was the first of five films in the franchise, released between 2008 and 2012. The features together grossed more than $3.3 billion at the worldwide box office.